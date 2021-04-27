Ashleigh Banfield talks to TV’s top cop Joe Kenda

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Joe Kenda

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes the “Homicide Hunter” himself Joe Kenda to the show. Kenda is a retired Colorado Springs Police Department detective lieutenant who was involved in 387 homicide cases over a 23-year career, solving 356, a closure rate of 92%. He is featured on the Investigation Discovery television show Homicide Hunter, where he recounts stories of cases he has solved.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular