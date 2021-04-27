Ashleigh Banfield talks to TV’s top cop Joe Kenda

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes conservative author, columnist, and documentary filmmaker Shelby Steele. Steele specializes in the study of race relations, multiculturalism, and affirmative action. Ashleigh and Shelby talk about 'white guilt', cancel culture, affirmative action, and racism.

