Ashleigh Banfield talks to the face of the 80’s, Paulina Porizkova

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield with Model, actress, and author Paulina Porizkova

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes model, actress and author Paulina Porizkova to the show. Paulina and Ashleigh discuss Paulina’s modeling career and how Paulina shares multiple sides of herself from grief and sorrow, to happy and confident. Other topics of the conversation include love, marriage, loss and betrayal.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

More Banfield

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular