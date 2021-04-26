Are the Academy Awards worth watching anymore?

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Jim Moret, Chief Correspondent of Inside Edition

Ashleigh Banfield talks all things Oscars before the big event with Jim Moret of Inside Edition. The pair talk about the declining ratings, political speeches, and acceptance of awards on Zoom rather than in person.

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of "Banfield" on NewsNation.
