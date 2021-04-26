Ashleigh Banfield talks all things Oscars before the big event with Jim Moret of Inside Edition. The pair talk about the declining ratings, political speeches, and acceptance of awards on Zoom rather than in person.
Are the Academy Awards worth watching anymore?
