PHOTO(Left to Right): Ashleigh Banfield, Corporal Garo Brown of Columbia South Carolina, K9 Instructor Deputy James Craigmyle, and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County Arizona

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes three current police officers to her show to discuss policing in America. What does defund the police mean and entail? How do they act in a current ‘cancel culture’ setting? Corporal Garo Brown of Columbia South Carolina, K9 Instructor Deputy James Craigmyle, and Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County Arizona all join Ashley to discuss these topics and more.

