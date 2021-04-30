Ashleigh Banfield visits with actress and singer Loretta Devine, best known for her roles as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of ‘Dreamgirls’, a recurring role as dormitory director Stevie Rallen on NBC’s “A Different World”, Marla Hendricks in the Fox drama series ‘Boston Public’, and for her recurring role as Adele Webber on the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Actress Loretta Devine talks 40-plus year career on ‘Banfield’
Ashleigh Banfield visits with actress and singer Loretta Devine, best known for her roles as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of ‘Dreamgirls’, a recurring role as dormitory director Stevie Rallen on NBC’s “A Different World”, Marla Hendricks in the Fox drama series ‘Boston Public’, and for her recurring role as Adele Webber on the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy’.