Actress Elizabeth Perkins reflects on success of popular television show ‘Weeds’ and more on ‘Banfield’

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and actress Elizabeth Perkins

Ashleigh Banfield talks to actress Elizabeth Perkins on the success of her popular TV Show ‘Weeds’, working with Denis Leary, and her work in About Last Night, Big, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, Avalon, and He Said, She Said.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular