Ashleigh Banfield welcomes John Ratzenberger to her show. John is an American actor, director, entrepreneur, producer, and writer. He is one of the most successful actors of all time in terms of box-office receipts, and is known for portraying Cliff Clavin on the popular comedy series ‘Cheers’.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Actor John Ratzenberger shares his plan to save US jobs on ‘Banfield’
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes John Ratzenberger to her show. John is an American actor, director, entrepreneur, producer, and writer. He is one of the most successful actors of all time in terms of box-office receipts, and is known for portraying Cliff Clavin on the popular comedy series ‘Cheers’.