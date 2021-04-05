Actor Dean Cain on conservatism in Hollywood and his role as ‘Superman’ on ‘Banfield

Banfield
Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield and Actor Dean Cain

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes actor actor, producer, television presenter and former football player Dean Cain to the program. Dean discusses conservatism in Hollywood, his role as ‘Superman’, and why he chose to be a reserved Police Officer.

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

More Banfield 

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular