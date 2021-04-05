Ashleigh Banfield welcomes actor actor, producer, television presenter and former football player Dean Cain to the program. Dean discusses conservatism in Hollywood, his role as ‘Superman’, and why he chose to be a reserved Police Officer.
You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.
Actor Dean Cain on conservatism in Hollywood and his role as ‘Superman’ on ‘Banfield
Ashleigh Banfield welcomes actor actor, producer, television presenter and former football player Dean Cain to the program. Dean discusses conservatism in Hollywood, his role as ‘Superman’, and why he chose to be a reserved Police Officer.