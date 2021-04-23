Ashleigh Banfield welcomes legal clerk, consumer advocate, and environmental activist Erin Brockovich to her show. Erin, who despite her lack of education in the law, was instrumental in building a case against the Pacific Gas & Electric Company of California in 1993. Erin talks about her new book and a new show based on her life.
Activist Erin Brockovich talks latest book ‘Superman’s Not Coming’ and a new show based on her life on ‘Banfield’
