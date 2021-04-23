Activist Erin Brockovich talks latest book ‘Superman’s Not Coming’ and a new show based on her life on ‘Banfield’

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes the beautiful and talented Christine Evangelista to the show. Christine has been in many roles across television, including Allison Rafferty in the NBC series 'Chicago Fire', Sherry on AMC's 'The Walking Dead', and most recently 'The Arrangement'. However, recently Evangelista has been hosting a podcast called 'Half Naked'.

