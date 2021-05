PHOTO (Left to right): CNN Commentator S.E Cupp, Ashleigh Banfield, and Ben Gleib the host of ‘Idiotest’

Ashleigh Banfield welcomes CNN Commentator S.E Cupp and Ben Gleib the host of ‘Idiotest’ on Netflix to recap and comment on some of the biggest news stories of the week. This includes Ellen DeGeneres’ show coming to an end, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck supposedly are back together, and Caitlyn Jenner is running for Governor of California.

