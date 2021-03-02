A day after winning a Golden Globe Award, Aaron Sorkin talks with Ashleigh Banfield

Banfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PHOTO: Ashleigh Banfield talks to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin.

On the debut episode of “Banfield” on NewsNation, Ashleigh Banfield sat down with award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. Topics during this conversation include winning a Golden Globe, the story behind “A Few Good Men” and how he got the idea of it from his sister, his upcoming project, “The West Wing,” and more!

You can catch “Banfield” every night at 9:00 p.m. CT on NewsNation.

Share this story

Banfield Banfield

Award-winning veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield is the host of “Banfield” on NewsNation. “Banfield” airs weeknights at 9 p.m. CT, offering in-depth coverage of the day’s top news stories. It’ll also feature Banfield interviewing newsmakers, politicians and celebrities. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular