A lot of companies have cropped up recent years offering EV conversions of much-loved classics, and one of the most popular classics to convert is proving to be early generations of the Porsche 911.

One of those companies is Sacrilege Motors, which plans to show off its first conversion on August 20 at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the highlight of Monterey Car Week.

Based in Lakeville, Connecticut, not far from the Lime Rock Park racetrack, Sacrilege Motors is run by Bobby Singh, who has more than 30 years of experience restoring and maintaining Porsches for both the road and track. Together with fellow Porsche enthusiast Phil Wagenheim, Singh aims to deliver 911 EV conversions that maintain the driving dynamics of the original icon while reducing its need for maintenance and dependence on oil.

“We want to deliver an analog, air-cooled-era 911 with the reliability and instant power of an EV, while preserving an exhilarating driving experience that’s familiar to air-cooled 911 enthusiasts,” Singh said in a statement. “Retaining the 911’s best handling characteristics, with added performance and upgraded components, all while reducing its environmental impact, was our ultimate goal.”

Sacrilege Motors specializes in 911s ranging from 1974 up to 1994, and is able to restore or modify virtually all aspects of the car. For its first conversion, nicknamed the Blackbird, the company used a 1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster, a limited-edition model with standard Carrera running gear but the wide body of the Turbo.

1992 Porsche 911 America Roadster EV conversion by Sacrilege Motors

In place of the car’s original 247-hp flat-6 and Tiptronic transmission is an electric motor from a Tesla Model S, rated at 500 hp and mated to a single-speed transmission. The battery is a 62-kwh unit that on a full charge will deliver 200 miles of range, according to Sacrilege Motors. The company also claims a 0-60 mph time of less than four seconds.

Other modifications include adjustable Penske racing shocks, Brembo brakes, and 18-inch Fiske forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 2 tires measuring 235/40 up front and 295/35 at the rear.

Sacrilege Motors has managed to keep weight below 3,200 pounds, it claims, but perhaps more impressive is the weight distribution, which the company said matches that of the donor 911. This is helped by having most of the electronic hardware in the rear of the vehicle, where the engine normally sits.

“We’ve kept the same weight distribution, which is crucial to the car feeling like a Porsche 911 should,” Singh said.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced.

