GM on Friday released range estimates for its 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup and 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, including for both body styles of the loaded 3X trim.

The company is now suggesting that one of the models of its so-called supertruck might go 355 miles on a charge. If anything, that’s a testament to how much impact tires can have on EV range.

With the 3X model’s 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires, it’s a little more road-oriented and it’s the better pick for those who seldom if ever plan to take advantage of this model’s off-road prowess. That helps achieve GM’s estimated 355 miles on each charge of the gigantic 205-kwh battery pack, which weighs nearly 3,000 pounds alone.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

Meanwhile, when fitted with the Extreme Off-Road Package—bringing back the Edition 1’s 18-inch wheels with 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, both models retain the 329-mile estimate of the Edition 1.

GM notes that it’s continuing the launch edition version of the Hummer EV Pickup (formerly termed SUT), while the 3X will allow more customization.

The SUV, with its somewhat smaller 170-kwh battery pack, achieves 314 miles in its Edition 1 launch edition, or in 3X SUV form, both with standard 22-inch wheels. Both models are estimated at 298 miles with the Extreme Off-Road Package, riding on 18-inch wheels with 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires.

2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1

With a curb weight of more than 9,000 pounds, the Hummer EV Pickup is disqualified as a passenger vehicle or light truck, and thus the EPA test doesn’t apply on any official basis and results can’t be compared to other models with official EPA range ratings. It wasn’t conceived for vehicles of this weight—or for big HD pickups, for instance. The cutoff for EPA light-duty emissions (and range testing) to apply is a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 10,000 pounds, and the GMC Hummer EV Pickup hits that scale at 10,660 pounds.

GM has also said the Hummer EV isn’t a light-duty truck in its Edition 1 or 3X guise, but it will be one in subsequent guises that might now be pushed back to the 2025 model year or later. GM has submitted EPA test paperwork to California’s Air Resource Board (CARB) with that in mind.

With such a large, double-decker battery pack that can be connected in tandem for 800-volt fast charging, the battery capacity figure also gets a little tricky. GMC has clarified to Green Car Reports that the Hummer EV Pickup’s largest battery pack rates at 205 kwh based on IEC standards or 213 kwh based on ISO standards. For the EV SUV, the company has only given a capacity of 170 kwh based on the lower IEC standard.

2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV V2V charger

The EV Pickup with that larger pack can gain 100 miles of range in just 10 minutes on a 350-kw CCS DC fast charger, and the EV SUV can gain 100 miles in 14 minutes. Both versions of the 2024 GMC Hummer EV gain vehicle-to-load power generation through GMC’s Power Station generator—allowing it to charge other EVs at 6 kw, or provide up to 25 amps of output at either 120 volts or 240 volts.

