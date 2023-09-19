Ford on Tuesday announced plans for a plug-in hybrid version of the Ranger midsize pickup truck.

It will go on sale in select markets in early 2025, though availability in the U.S. hasn’t been announced.

The electrified truck’s powertrain will pair the Ranger’s standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 with a single electric motor likely integrated within the standard 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive will also be included.

A horsepower figure hasn’t been announced but Ford said the setup will deliver more torque than any other Ranger, including the Ranger Raptor‘s 430 lb-ft. Ford also said the towing capacity is a targeted 7,716 pounds, which is the same as other Ranger variants.

A short pure electric range will be possible. Ford estimates just 28 miles on the WLTP cycle used overseas. That would translate to a lower figure using the stricter EPA cycle.

An electric power takeoff will also be included, making it easy to power items such as a portable stove at a camping site or tools at a worksite. Ford said there will be power outlets in the cargo bed and cabin.

Though available overseas for more than a year, the latest Ranger only arrived in the U.S. earlier this year as a 2024 model. It is currently offered here with 2.3-liter turbo-4, twin-turbocharged 2.7-liter V-6, and twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 powertrain options. The 3.0-liter engine is reserved for the Ranger Raptor, which packs 400 hp.

Since the new Ranger shares a platform with the Bronco, it’s possible the plug-in hybrid option will eventually make it to the SUV. While Ford is quiet on the matter, the automaker has previously hinted at an electric powertrain for the Bronco.

