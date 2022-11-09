Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don’t need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won’t break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge.

It isn’t cheap, especially for a Kia, but the EV6 GT delivers up 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque from its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive system. The official performance numbers include a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds and top speed of 161 mph, and independent testing has shown the car will run the quarter-mile quicker than a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder.

The performance comes at a cost, though. The EPA-rated range for the EV6 GT’s 77.4-kwh battery is only 206 miles.

As some solace, the EV6 GT comes with a charging credit of 1,000 kwh to be used at Electrify America stations within a three-year period, making its price tag even more enticing. That offer is available to buyers of all 2023 EV6 grades.

2023 Kia EV6 GT

Other features fitted as standard on the EV6 GT include a sport-tuned suspension with adjustable dampers, an electronic limited-slip differential, a performance brake package, lightweight sports seats, and 21-inch wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.

The 2023 EV6 range starts off with the Wind grade, which comes with rear-wheel drive, a 225-hp output, and a 77.4-kwh battery good for 310 miles of range. It is priced from $49,795, including destination.

The 58-kwh battery option offered on the 2022 EV6 is no longer offered for 2023. The smaller battery helped deliver the 2022 EV6 with a starting price of just $42,115, including destination.

Note, the EV6’s Hyundai Ioniq 5 twin is about to spawn a high-performance Ioniq 5 N grade. This grade will likely feature the same powertrain setup as the EV6 GT.

Related Articles