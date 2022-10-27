The final year of the Dodge Challenger brings with it higher prices, especially with the brand’s limited-run “Last Call” models, Dodge disclosed Wednesday. The base 2023 Dodge Challenger SXT costs $32,140, including a $1,595 destination fee. That’s $865 more expensive than the 2022 Dodge Challenger.

Aside from the special-edition models, changes to the last year of the beloved muscle car are minimal. With a retro design that honors the heydey of American muscle from the late ’60s and early ’70s, Dodge resurrects its most colorful paint jobs with the return of Plum Crazy purple, Sublime Green, B5 Blue, and Destroyer Grey. There will be 14 exterior color options for 2023, and R/T models flex the 345-cubic-inch V-8 with 345 badging on the exterior.

The SXT and $35,440 GT models employ the same 303-hp 3.6-liter V-6 as the Challenger has used since it was relaunched in 2008. They come with an 8-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive remains a $3,000 upgrade on both of those models.

The R/T and its 375-hp 5.7-liter V-8 paired with a 6-speed manual cost $40,980. The R/T Scat Pack draws its power from a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8 paired either to a 6-speed manual or a slick 8-speed automatic. It costs $47,440, and the R/T only comes with rear-wheel drive.

The next incarnation of the R/T badge will appear on the 2023 Dodge Hornet.

The 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak has a 797-hp 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 and the Jailbreak package liberates unique color combos and breaks the shackles off ordering restrictions. It costs $71,630. The SRT Redeye Jailbreak lands at $80,235, while the SRT Super Stock Widebody climbs to $88,240.

The Last Call models are where things get interesting, confusing, or expensive, depending on your perspective. Dodge has announced six of the seven models split between the Challenger and Charger, with the debut of seventh and most powerful postponed from the 2022 SEMA show in early November due to development issues as the company pursues even more power. All of the limited-run models come pre-configured with special allocations at top performing dealers.

A Last Call Horsepower Locator at DodgeGarage.com shows in real time which dealers have what models. Customers can search by ZIP code, trim, and Last Call models, then try to make a deal with that dealer before their allotment is sold out. Expect markups and bidding wars.

Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis admitted to being unable to satisfy everyone with what is expected to be the high demand for the Last Call models, but at least enthusiasts will be able to see who has what, and let market economics solve the question of limited supply.

“We’re making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer,” Kuniskis said.

Here’s a look at the initial prices of the three known Last Call models of the Challenger.

–Challenger Shakedown Special Edition $65,195 (Widebody is $69,085)

Based on the R/T Scat Pack, the Shakedown sports a black and red interior theme combining nappa leather and Alcantara. On the outside, it has a Mopar shaker hood, racing stripes with a red accent, a unique R/T grille badge, special graphics, 20-inch wheels that are 9.5 inches (standard body) or 11.0 inches (wide body) wide, and 6-piston Brembo front brakes with red calipers.

–Challenger Scat Pack Swinger Widebody Special Edition $67,785

Also based on the R/T Scat Pack but with the wide-body layout, the Swinger sports a green exterior coupled with gold accents, and green accent stitching and wood-like dash trim on the inside, as well as Swinger badges and scripts.

–Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition $100,910

Based on the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, with a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 making 807 hp, the Black Ghost honors a legend of Dodge lore. The pitch-black exterior has a gator skin-style vinyl roof, black brake calipers, and black hood pins.

Ordering is open now for all but the seventh and final Last Call model.

