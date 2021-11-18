Your Hometown: Explore the rich and diverse history of Joliet at the Joliet Area Historical Museum

Anna Davlantes
The Route 66 Welcome Center is part of the Joliet Area Historical Museum.

Greg Peerbolte, Executive Director, Joliet Area Historical Museum, joins Anna to talk about the great history of Joliet, the museum taking over the operation of the Old Joliet Prison, some of the exhibits at the museum including one that honors former Joliet resident and key proponent of the lunar orbit rendezvous concept, Dr. John C. Houbolt, the interactive displays about railroad history and Route 66, and some of the events taking place over the holidays like a craft beer tasting and a “Dark Side of the Yule” Christmas concert.

Popular