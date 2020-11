Team Oracle, Hall of Fame Air Show Performer Sean D. Tucker (top) and Jessy Panzer (bottom) fly their aircrafts over Chicago as they prepare for the 61th annual Chicago Air and Water Show on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune reporter John Byrne joins Anna to talk about the city of Chicago’s budget shortfall for 2021 and DCASE Commissioner Mark Kelly saying that the wildly popular Taste of Chicago and the Air and Water Show will likely be canceled in 2021.