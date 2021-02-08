Will the Super Bowl become a superspreader event?

TOPSHOT – Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans celebrate their victory over the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LV in a parking lot near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on February 7, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about a number of medical topics including the amount of people at the Super Bowl and if it could end up being a superspreader event, the success of the vaccine rollout in Israel, the importance of getting people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Dr. Steve also answers all of your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.