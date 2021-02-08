Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about a number of medical topics including the amount of people at the Super Bowl and if it could end up being a superspreader event, the success of the vaccine rollout in Israel, the importance of getting people vaccinated to reach herd immunity. Dr. Steve also answers all of your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.
Will the Super Bowl become a superspreader event?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.