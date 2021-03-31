Heather Cherone, the great political reporter at WTTW, joins Anna to talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and how the city plans to combat the problem, a city watchdog saying Chicago is still using a “deeply flawed” gang database, and the Cubs announcing that Drs. Allison Arwady and Ngozi Ezike are throwing out first pitches at the home opener Thursday.
Will the city have to impose new restrictions due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases?
