Will the city have to impose new restrictions due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 11: Despite temperatures in the mid-forties, customers continue to patronize restaurants and bars in the Wicker Park neighborhood on November 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. With the COVID-19 pandemic reaching record highs in the state, all indoor dining and drinking has been banned. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Heather Cherone, the great political reporter at WTTW, joins Anna to talk about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and how the city plans to combat the problem, a city watchdog saying Chicago is still using a “deeply flawed” gang database, and the Cubs announcing that Drs. Allison Arwady and Ngozi Ezike are throwing out first pitches at the home opener Thursday.