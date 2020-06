LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: A gallery assistant holds Vivien Leigh’s personal copy of Gone with the Wind film script during the press call for the Vivien Leigh auction at Sotheby’s on September 22, 2017 in London, England. Ahead of the sale which will take place on 26 September 2017.(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Sotheby’s)

“Gone With the Wind” has been removed from HBO Max due to “racist depictions” but will eventually be brought back with historical context. Joan Solsmon, senior reporter for CNET, joins Anna to give us the details and then takes your calls. Was HBO Max right in pulling “Gone with the Wind?”