CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 09: Postal workers prepare mail for delivery at the Kilbourn Park post office on May 09, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Unique Clay, a 31-year-old letter carrier who worked at the Kilbourn Park post office, died of complications from COVID-19 on May 5, a week after giving birth to her third child. She was the first letter carrier in the city to die from the virus, more than 30 have tested positive. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)