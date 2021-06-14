Why are so many people quitting their jobs?

Andy Challenger, Senior Vice President, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, joins Anna to talk about the current job market, the amount of people returning to the office, if we will see a new hybrid model of office work and a new study that shows people are quitting their jobs at the highest rate since 2000. Why are so many people quitting? Anna is also joined by Maria Reitan, founder and head coach, Jump Team, who tells us why the pandemic caused many people to make the decision to switch careers.
Popular
Click for more.)