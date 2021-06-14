Why are so many people quitting their jobs?

A ‘Help Wanted’ sign is posted beside Coronavirus safety guidelines in front of a restaurant in Los Angeles, California on May 28, 2021. – Following over a year of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs at restaurants, retail stores and bars remain unfilled, despite California’s high unemployment rate, causing some owners to fear they will not be able to fully reopen by the June 15th date California has given for a full reopening of the economy. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Andy Challenger, Senior Vice President, Challenger, Gray & Christmas, joins Anna to talk about the current job market, the amount of people returning to the office, if we will see a new hybrid model of office work and a new study that shows people are quitting their jobs at the highest rate since 2000. Why are so many people quitting? Anna is also joined by Maria Reitan, founder and head coach, Jump Team, who tells us why the pandemic caused many people to make the decision to switch careers.

