WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 21: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) wears a protective mask as he walks from the Senate Chamber to his office at the U.S. Capitol on September 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. McConnell is planning to hold a vote to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat, with U.S. President Donald Trump expected to unveil his nominee as early as Friday or Saturday. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)