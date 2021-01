FAIRFAX, VA – DECEMBER 28: Already this week, thousands of residents have paid taxes according to the Fairfax County government December 28, 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia. Many people are pre-paying their 2018 property taxes before the end of the calendar year in an attempt to blunt the effects of the new Republican tax law’s $10,000 cap on deductions for state and local taxes that will disproportionately affect higher-tax, Democratic-leaning states. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)