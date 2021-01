CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 02: Cars sit in the northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive after accidents and drifting snow stranded the drivers during last night’s blizzard February 2, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. As of late morning over 20 inches of snow had fallen, making this snowstorm the third largest recorded in the city. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Rick DiMaio, longtime Chicago weather forecaster and current Adjunct professor of Aviation Meteorology at Lewis University, joins Anna to talk about the impending snowstorm that is likely to hit the area this weekend and to share his memories of the Groundhog Day blizzard that blanketed Chicago 10 years ago. Anna also chats with author and WGN News anchor and reporter Roger Badesch, who recounts his experience being stuck on Lake Shore Drive during the epic snowstorm.