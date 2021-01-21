Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Where can Illinois seniors sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

An elderly man aged over 75 receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at the Pasteur Institute in Paris on January 21, 2021. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTOPHE ARCHAMBAULT/AFP via Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune reporter Lisa Schencker joins Anna to talk explain what seniors can do if they qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. We also get a quick update from WGN’s News Director Ryan Burrow about President Biden’s ambitious COVID-19 strategy.

