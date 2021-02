CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) A child is tested for the COVID-19 virus at Roseland Community Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Roseland Community Hospital is situated in the Roseland neighborhood on the city’s far south side. The neighborhood’s population is 95 percent black. The COVID-19 death rate among black residents in Chicago is nearly double that of the city’s white residents. Today, the United States recorded its 300,000 COVID-19 death. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about when children will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gwyneth Paltrow revealing she had COVID-19 and still feeling side effects, what we know about autoimmune disease and getting vaccinated and if it’s safe for pregnant women to get the vaccine. Dr. Steve also answers all of your other questions related to COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines.