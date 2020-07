MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 26: A sign for Covid-19 Testing is seen at the entrance to Chadstone shopping Centre on June 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases overnight, as testing a blitz has begun in Melbourne suburbs that have been identified as community transmission hotspots for coronavirus. Restrictions in Victoria have been tightened due to the spike in new cases across the state with premier Daniel Andrews extending the current state of emergency for at least four weeks to allow police the power to enforce social distancing rules. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)