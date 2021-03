UNSPECIFIED LOCATION – SEPTEMBER 14: In this handout photo provided by Broadway Across America, The Company performs during the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour September 14, 2016. Performances for the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour will making a limited run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts October 7-9, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Carol Rosegg/Broadway Across America via Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune theater critic and author Chris Jones joins Anna to talk about Chicago Theater Week, how the theater community has managed during the pandemic, what are some of the shows that we need to experience virtually, the 25th anniversary of “Rent,” the impact of the pandemic on the economy of New York and when we can expect live theater to return.