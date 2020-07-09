1  of  2
Pete McMurray filling in for Roe Conn
Roe Conn

What you should know about kids and COVID-19

Anna Davlantes
Naidelin, 5, and her doll pose wearing a face mask in the street in Santa Cruz on the Canary Island of Tenerife, on April 26, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman, Medical Director for Green Care Medical, joins Anna to answer your COVID-19 questions including the safety of children returning to school, if air purifiers are helpful to combat COVID-19 and how more young people are getting coronavirus.

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-3pm

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform.
