LONDON – FEBRUARY 27: An elderly man handles in his pension book at the post office February 27, 2003 in London. Although employees’ contributions to pensions have risen by about 25 percent, he UK faces a pension crisis as employers have justified higher investment costs against contributing to pensions. Trade unions have become very concerned following the closures of many plans that would have guaranteed a fixed income upon retirement. (Photo by Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)