Frequent contributor and retired Chicago Police Sgt. Pete Koconis joins Anna to talk about what the city is doing to combat the rise in carjackings throughout Chicago. Anna is also joined by 15th Ward Ald. Ray Lopez who tells us about his experience in Cook County Zoom court this morning where a judge didn't show up to court. Alderman Lopez also addresses Mayor Lightfoot accusing him of making racist comments against the Sanctuary City Ordinance.