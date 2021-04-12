What will Prince Philip’s death mean for the royal family?

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 11: Members of the public leave floral tributes to Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh who died at age 99 outside of Windsor Castle on April 11, 2021 in Windsor, England. The Queen announced the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away peacefully on April 9th at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Royal watcher Fred Weintraub joins Anna to talk about the death of Prince Philip, what Prince Philip told Prince Charles before his death, Prince Harry returning to see the family since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, what we know about this weekend’s funeral and how Prince Philip’s death will impact the Queen and the royal family.

