George Garcia, owner of Fantasy Costumes, joins Anna to talk about how his business is preparing for a Halloween that will be very different amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anna also chats with the Chicago Tribune’s Michael Lev about his editorial that implores Mayor Lori Lightfoot to not cancel Halloween this year.
What will Halloween and trick-or-treating look like amid COVID-19?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.