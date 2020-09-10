Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

What will Halloween and trick-or-treating look like amid COVID-19?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: Pat Humes shops for a creepy clown Halloween prop at Fantasy Costumes on October 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Although at least one major retailer has removed creepy clown costumes from their store shelves in the wake of negative news stories, Fantasy Costumes said they are one of this seasons biggest sellers. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

George Garcia, owner of Fantasy Costumes, joins Anna to talk about how his business is preparing for a Halloween that will be very different amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anna also chats with the Chicago Tribune’s Michael Lev about his editorial that implores Mayor Lori Lightfoot to not cancel Halloween this year.

Anna Davlantes
