What were the top 10 regional scams of 2020?

Steve Bernas, President & CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois, joins guest host John Williams to talk about the Top 10 Regional Scams of 2020.
Top 10 Scams of 2020:
- Online Purchase – fake websites
- Counterfeit Products (Clothing, electronics, shoes, purses, etc.)
- Employment – scam job offers
- COVID Related Scams – (These may be much higher – COVID is sited in other categories)
- Debt Collections – invoices, calls or emails for fake debts
- Advance Fee Loan – the promise of a “loan” – after you pay fees
- Phishing Scams – (Clicking on scam links can lead to malware – imposter scams etc.
- Credit Card – Includes fake emails and calls claiming there’s a problem with your account in order to steal money and information – or fake credit card debt consolidation
- Credit Repair/Debt Relief
- Identity Theft –can we say not a matter of if but when it will happen to you?