What the government must do in order to beat COVID-19

US President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a press conference at The Queen in Wilmington, Delaware on November 16, 2020. – US President-elect Joe Biden expressed frustration on November 16, 2020 about Donald Trump’s refusal so far to cooperate on the White House transition process, saying “more people may die” without immediate coordination on fighting the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)