People gather around the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, on June 4, 2020, amid continued protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody. – Earlier in the day, Virginia governor Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue of the Confederate general, directing the Department of General Services to remove it “as soon as possible.” (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly / AFP) (Photo by RYAN M. KELLY/AFP via Getty Images)