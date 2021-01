Austin Berg, Vice President of Marketing, Illinois Policy Institute, joins guest host John Williams to talk about Mike Madigan's future now that he's been replaced by Rep. Chris Welch as the Illinois Speaker of the House. We also hear from WCIA-TV's Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell, who chats with WGN News Director Ryan Burrow and Chicago's Afternoon News host Steve Bertrand about Madigan's fall and the General Assembly passing a sweeping police reform bill.