What legislation did Illinois lawmakers pass in the spring legislative session?

Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins Anna to recap the spring legislative session in Springfield. What was accomplished by lawmakers? What remains to be done? Rick breaks it all down. Also joining Anna is State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) who talks about the work that was done in Springfield this week, his unhappiness with the state budget agreement, why he believes the ethics package could have gone a little bit further and if he’s going to run for Secretary of State.
