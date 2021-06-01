What legislation did Illinois lawmakers pass in the spring legislative session?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 12: Illinois gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker attends the Idas Legacy Fundraiser Luncheon on April 12, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The luncheon helps support the Ida B. Wells Legacy Committee which works to develop progressive female African-American political candidates. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago Tribune chief political reporter Rick Pearson joins Anna to recap the spring legislative session in Springfield. What was accomplished by lawmakers? What remains to be done? Rick breaks it all down. Also joining Anna is State Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) who talks about the work that was done in Springfield this week, his unhappiness with the state budget agreement, why he believes the ethics package could have gone a little bit further and if he’s going to run for Secretary of State.

Anna Davlantes
Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)
