Karen Conti joins Anna Davlantes to discuss the legalities behind students signing COVID-19 waivers..and whether or not students should be singing it. So far, Illinois Institute of Technology, Northwestern, St. Xavier and Illinois State University are already sending out documents to students and staff. The waiver states that students and staff understand the risk of catching COVID-19 on campuses. Conti also discusses Special Prosecutor Dan Webb case on Kim Foxx.