What is the metaverse and why does Mark Zuckerberg believe it’s the future of the internet

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – With children sleeping on the side of roads and families washing up in a river, a Haitian and Central American migrant caravan continues to make its way north from Southern Mexico.

The thousands-strong caravan organized by activist Irineo Mujica on Tuesday took a day of rest in the town of Huixtla, Chapas, several sources reported. Social media videos show single adults and families with small children enduring rain on the way to the town and spending the night on the street and in a crowded church.