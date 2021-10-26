What is the metaverse and why does Mark Zuckerberg believe it’s the future of the internet

Cyber Security Non-Profit President Abdel Sy Fane joins Anna on Tech Tuesday to tell us about the metaverse and why Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg thinks it’s the future of the internet. Also joining Anna on Tech Tuesday is Jeff Borello, co-founder and CEO, Andromeda Technology Solutions, who talks about what you need to know about protecting all of your online data and the steps you should take to make sure you are not at risk to be a hacking victim. Want to assess your risk? You can take your online assessment here.
