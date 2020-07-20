What happened between police and protesters at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park on Friday night?

A protest Friday at the Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park became violent as police clashed with protesters. According to police, “agitators” hijacked what was supposed to be a peaceful protest that led to 49 officers being injured. Anna speaks with activist and Chicago Freedom School youth organizer Essence Gatheright, who was at the protest and tells us what she saw. Retired Chicago Police Sgt. Pete Koconis talks about what he saw on the video that the Chicago Police Department released. Anna also talks to Andre DiMino, Executive Board Member for the Italian American One Voice Coalition, about the attack on the Columbus statue and what Columbus represents to Italian Americans. We also take your calls.

