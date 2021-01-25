Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

What do we know about the new South African COVID variant?

Anna Davlantes
Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 23: Pedestrians walk past a covid-19 sign in Walthamstow on January 23, 2021 in London, United Kingdom. With a surge of covid-19 cases fueled partly by a more infectious variant of the virus, British leaders have reimposed nationwide lockdown measures across England through at least mid February. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Dr. Steve Salzman joins Anna to talk about the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the Chicago area, what we know about the new South African COVID-19 variant, how neuroplasticity can be used to treat pain and a new study showing that you can’t be both overweight and healthy.

