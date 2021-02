Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about when we might see more COVID-19 vaccines, the amount of people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the amount of people who work in nursing homes who have refused the vaccine, the amount of people who are going to need to be vaccinated before we return to normal and the importance of not getting together in big groups to watch the Super Bowl.