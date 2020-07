WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 26: A medical professional administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site run by George Washington University Hospital, May 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Dr. Deborah Birx, the lead coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said on Friday that the District of Columbia and its suburbs have the highest rate in the country of people testing positive for the infection. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)