Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the events that led to his firing from the CPD, if he believes he was treated fairly by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and being accused of sexual abuse by a female police officer. Former Supt. Johnson also talks about the rise in carjackings in Chicago, what he thinks needs to be done to combat the problem, and if he would sign the new police reform bill waiting for Governor Pritzker's signature.