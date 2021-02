Dr. Kiran Joshi, Senior Medical Officer and Co-Lead, Cook County Department of Public Health, joins Anna to talk about the status of the vaccine rollout in Cook County, the problems they are having with vaccine supply, who is getting priority when it comes to vaccination and the best way to get in line for the vaccine right now. Anna also speaks with Illinois State Senator Chapin Rose about his conversation with Governor Pritzker regarding the vaccine rollout in the community he serves.