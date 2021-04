Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Ilyce Glink to talk about how five states account for 43% of the country's new COVID-19 cases in the past week, what we know about the different vaccines and their side effects, the best vaccine to take if you have allergies, and why we have seen fewer influenza cases this year. Dr. Kopin also answers all your questions about the COVID-19 vaccines.