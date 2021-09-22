What are the early signs of Alzheimer’s?

Melissa Tucker, Director, Family Services, for Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter and Brian Gaughan, an early stage advisor who is living with Alzheimer’s, join Anna to talk about the number of people having to deal with Alzheimer’s, what to look out for with Alzheimer’s, the news about some potential treatments for Alzheimer’s, what it’s like living with Alzheimer’s, the importance of not delaying seeing a doctor if you think something might be wrong, and the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
